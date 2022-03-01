Pursuit ends in crash with uninvolved motorist, arrest on meth trafficking and more complaints

A nearly 20-mile pursuit including on Tulsa airport property ended after a woman driving with more than an ounce of meth slammed into an uninvolved motorist, Broken Arrow police say.

Officers had attempted a traffic stop about 2:15 p.m. Monday on Lori Lindley, 39, wanted on drug and weapons charges, Officer Chris Walker said in a news release.

Lindley fled Broken Arrow officers near Coweta on Oklahoma 51 after refusing officers’ commands, Walker said. She reportedly struck three officers' vehicles while fleeing from the traffic stop "when other routes to evade existed," according to her arrest report.

The pursuit continued into Tulsa, where police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted as Lindley reportedly drove through the Tulsa International Airport.

After leaving airport property, Lindley reportedly avoided stop sticks on Memorial at two different points while swerving into the path of officers.

The pursuit, about 15-20 minutes in total, ended when Lindley crashed into a stopped car near 36th and Memorial, police said. She reportedly exited the disabled vehicle and was taken into custody.

Officers said Lindley was in possession of 38.3 grams of methamphetamine, about $1,500 in cash, a scale and a bundle of empty plastic baggies. Police note the trafficking amount for meth is 20 grams.

Lindley was booked into the Tulsa County jail around 4 a.m. Tuesday on bonds totaling $205,250.

In addition to the prior charges, Lindley now faces complaints including assault with a dangerous weapon, eluding, trafficking and possession of drug proceeds.