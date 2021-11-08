'Pure, vile evil': man gets life without parole for rape, murder of Tulsa woman found in dumpster

Elmore said Kurtz maintains that he was never in the area where Robertson's body was found and swears he did not know her, but he never provided any kind of alibi, either.

“He could not explain how not only his DNA was on her body but was on the instrument of her death,” Elmore said.

Testimony from six surviving women of his patterned practices presented a compelling narrative, as well; anecdotes of similar stranglings, beatings and sexual assaults dated to his youth.

When arrested, Kurtz had failed to register as a sexual offender for a third-degree sexual assault conviction out of Wisconsin which revealed similar behavior, Elmore said. Kurtz had strangled his then ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant with his child, to the point of unconsciousness. When she awoke, he had his fingers inside her and threatened to pull the baby out.

Kurtz is currently serving three concurrent 5-year sentences for the rape and forcible sodomy that connected him to Robertson's case as well as his failure to register as a sexual offender.

At his sentencing Monday, Kurtz' attorney, Brian Martin, made a half-hearted request of Priddy to run his client's dual life sentences concurrently instead of consecutively, which Priddy declined.