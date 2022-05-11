Pryor man admits fatally shooting Locust Grove man, setting him on fire

A Pryor man admitted to fatally shooting a Locust Grove man in face in 2021 before setting him and a bed he was on ablaze.

Daren Gilson Puffinbarger, 32, faces 30 years in prison after admitting to second-degree murder in the death of Lucas Sanders, 42.

Sanders’ burned body was found Aug. 18 in a bedroom of his Locust Grove home. An autopsy indicated that Sanders had been shot six times in the head.

“I shot him, set him ablaze and then left the scene,” Puffinbarger wrote in his plea agreement with prosecutors. He added at the end of his written confession that he had been abusing methamphetamine for “several days” prior to Sanders' death.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson issued the following statement after the hearing:

“Federal prosecutors, victim specialists and law enforcement are committed to fully investigating violent crimes that occur within Indian Country and to supporting victims and their families as we seek justice on their behalf. My thoughts today are with the family of murder victim Lucas Sanders.

“Individuals committing heinous crimes, such as murder, in the Northern District of Oklahoma will be held accountable.”

Mayes County deputies arrested Puffinbarger Aug. 20 on an unrelated warrant, according to court records.

After authorities told Puffinbarger that they had information that both he and his wife were at Sanders’ home on Aug. 17, Puffinbarger admitted that he shot Lucas in the face and threw the gun into a river.

A grand jury had indicted Puffinbarger on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country. Prosecutors filed a reduced charge of second-degree murder against Puffinbarger on April 21.

Sanders was a member of the Cherokee Nation, and his murder occurred within the tribe’s reservation, thus establishing federal jurisdiction.

Without the plea bargain, Puffinbarger faced a statutory maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

He will be sentenced at a date not yet determined.

