Prosecutors refile murder charge against suspects in 2019 Tulsa homicide

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office refiled charges Monday against a man and woman previously suspected of involvement in a 2019 burglary that led to a man's death.

Mitchell Antonio Carter faces a first-degree murder charge in the Aug. 24, 2019, death of 39-year-old Elijah Lindsey at a home in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street. He is also accused of first-degree burglary and aggravated assault and battery in connection with allegations that he kicked in a door at the residence, forced Lindsey and a woman to go outside, pistol-whipped both of them and shot Lindsey in the head.

Latrecia McKnight is again charged with being an accessory to murder over reports that she hid a vehicle police claim Carter used to drive to the home. Police said at the time that McKnight loaned Carter the vehicle, while the charge against her accuses her of attempting to aid Carter so he could avoid arrest.

Prosecutors dropped charges against both defendants in January, but a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said the agency expected to refile charges "once further investigation is completed." Court records show that the case was dismissed Dec. 31, 2019, due to the failure of a prosecution witness to appear at a preliminary hearing.