Prosecutors: Northeastern Oklahoma matriarch, associates led retail theft ring that spanned at least five states

Further, more than $800,000 was withdrawn in cash to pay boosters, Altemus said.

"These criminals often believe their actions only harm large companies and have a complete disregard of the negative effect on everyday consumers," Altemus said. "As we all know, the last thing we need right now is higher consumer prices due to criminal activity."

Many leaders present called on state legislators to act, saying criminal statues "don't have enough teeth" to adequately combat such crimes, as Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin put it.

"This has led to a culture of brazen ... in-your-face theft," Franklin said, lamenting the effects constant larcenies have on area businesses when defendants can't be charged cumulatively. "These type of criminal organizations are going to continue to appear, they're going to continue to grow and they're going to flourish.

"In the end, we all pay the price."

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado agreed with Franklin, saying beyond increased prices and damage to small businesses, retail theft organization activity is liable to lead to violent crime, including robberies and homicides.