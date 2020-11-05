Prosecution rests in retrial of Jimcy McGirt, man at center of landmark Supreme Court decision

The differing testimony dealt with comments she made about another man possibly touching her inappropriately and whether family or doctors coached her in what to say about the incident.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis, on re-direct examination, asked the woman how she remembered “being violated” by McGirt if she couldn’t recall other events from the time.

“Because I have the memories of what happened,” the woman said.

The child’s mother testified later Thursday that after she returned from her trip, her daughter acted differently.

“She just wasn’t a happy kid anymore,” the mother said.

Sometime later, the mother said her daughter confided in her by telling her that she “had a secret.”

The mother said she took her daughter to a hospital clinic to be examined. She also took her to a counseling center and filed a report with the Wagoner County Sheriff Office.

A Wagoner County jury convicted McGirt in 1997 on three sex abuse counts.

The mother of the child said in around 2000, she discovered a letter she believed to be written and sent by McGirt while he was in prison serving a no-parole life sentence and two 500-year sentences.