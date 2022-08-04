Private prisoner transporter indicted in connection with sexual assault of detainee

A Claremore man who transported pretrial detainees to jails and prisons throughout the country has been indicted in connection with the sexual assault of one of those detainees.

Dewayne Lewis Dudley, 55, made an initial appearance Wednesday in Tulsa federal court after an indictment unsealed the same day charged him with two crimes, according to court records.

The indictment charges Dudley with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of obstruction. If convicted, Dudley faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Dudley, while working as a private prisoner transport officer for Blue Raven Services, sexually assaulted a detainee and later lied about it to the FBI, the U.S. Justice Department alleges in a media release.

The indictment alleges that Dudley touched a pretrial detainee’s penis and testicles without the detainee’s consent while transporting him on Aug. 27 from Indiana to New Mexico, resulting in “bodily injury” and kidnapping.

Local jails and prisons throughout the country hire Blue Raven Services to transport people who have been arrested on out-of-state warrants and require transport back to the jurisdiction that issued the warrant, according to the U.S. Justice Department media release, which describes Dudley as a former private prison transport officer.

The indictment alleges that Dudley lied to the FBI Dec. 16 when he said he never took the detainee to a hotel and then to his residence when transporting him from Indiana to New Mexico.

“These statements and representations were false, because, as defendant Dewayne Dudley … well knew, he had taken (the detainee) to a hotel and to his residence while transporting” the detainee, the indictment says.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Compton and trial attorney Laura Gilson of the Civil Rights Division.