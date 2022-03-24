Prison term set for security guard who pepper-sprayed, shot motel guest in east Tulsa

A security guard who pepper-sprayed a man unprovoked outside an east Tulsa motel in 2020 and then shot him, claiming self-defense, was found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Christopher Straight, who resigned as a sergeant from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office in 2018 amid an internal investigation that would have resulted in his demotion, was working as a security guard at Knights Inn near 11th Street and Garnett Road, on June 6, 2020.

A manager had asked Carlos Carson, a 36-year-old guest at the motel, to leave the property after Carson reportedly complained about vandalism to his vehicle. Straight told detectives Carson had said he would "beat his a--" after Straight told Carson he needed to leave.

Carson went to place some belongings in his car, and on surveillance video published by the Washington Post, he can be seen walking back toward the motel in a non-aggressive manner, carrying a beverage cup, when Straight steps out of his truck and, from behind his vehicle door, shoots a stream of pepper spray from several feet away toward Carson's face.

Carson staggers before throwing his cup and coming after Straight, hitting him repeatedly with his fists and trying to pull him from the vehicle he stepped back into.

About 20 seconds of struggle later, Straight grabbed his firearm and shot Carson, who was Black. An autopsy report shows he was hit in the neck and chest.

Straight later acknowledged to police that Carson was "not being physically aggressive at all" at the moment he sprayed him but said he had used the irritant to deter Carson from becoming aggressive. He said he planned to detain Carson for trespassing until police arrived.

As Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray argued, a defendant "cannot initiate a physical altercation, and then claim self-defense when he shoots the victim."

A jury Gray described as being particularly attentive to the evidence of the case and thoughtful in their consideration of a verdict agreed. They found Straight guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion during a trial in early March and recommended he serve a sentence of 12 years.

During his formal sentencing Thursday, deputies used a wheelchair to bring Straight, whose attorney described him as "severely overweight," into District Judge Tracy Priddy's courtroom though he was able to stand and walk on his own.

Two of Carson's family members who were present, his mother and one of his sons, stood before Priddy and addressed Straight.

Phyllis Anderson told Straight her heart has broken every day since he killed her son, and she offered a blanket thanks to everyone in the courtroom who brought Straight to justice, saying she hopes Carson can now rest easier.

Carson's 16-year-old son, Kadin Saffell, began his statement by offering his family's forgiveness and later directed Straight to repentance, reminding him that God is his final judge.

Walking Straight through the consequences of his actions, Saffell reminded Straight that his decisions not only took Carson away from his children, but also took Straight away from his own children for 12 years. That will eventually come to an end after many opportunities for contact with family and in-custody visitations, he said, but Carson will never have that chance.

Carson's killing came in the midst of a national reckoning over racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, under the knee of a white Minnesotan police officer.

Carson's brother Tulsa Police Officer Ananias Carson has since been accused in an unrelated accessory to a felony case in Tulsa District Court.

Straight's attorney, Jim Linger, described Straight's actions as a departure from what was normal or expected in his life and urged Priddy to consider his health and letters written by several family members and friends testifying to Straight's personality and work performance.

However, after his departure from law enforcement, Straight was fired from one private security company and investigated by TPD while working for another after he allegedly pepper-sprayed a woman who, like Carson, was Black, in another unprovoked attack, the Washington Post reported.

His 13 years of employment at the Tulsa County jail were also checkered with internal investigations and discipline, and federal court records indicate he was the subject of three lawsuits by jail inmates related to his behavior while on duty, according to Tulsa World archives.

Priddy called the shooting "incredibly tragic" and said she found no reason not to follow the jury's recommended sentence.

Straight is required to served at least 85% of his sentence under state law, and he will receive credit toward that total for any time he has already been in custody. He will not face a fine in accordance with the jury's recommendation, Priddy said.

Linger notified the court of his intent to appeal the decision, and Straight requested immediate transportation to Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody.

