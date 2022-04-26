Prison gang members indicted along with four others in alleged illegal guns and meth sales scheme

Two members of a white supremacist, prison-based gang and four others participated in a scheme that used smuggled cellular telephones to run an illegal gun and drug sales operation that resulted in the death of one person, according to a 43-count indictment unsealed Monday in Tulsa federal court.

The indictment charges Richard Dale Deeter Jr., 44, a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, with directing a continuing criminal enterprise while he was in prison.

Deeter also faces 32 counts of using a cell phone to traffic drugs, two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of trafficking drugs, one count of firearms conspiracy, one count of drug conspiracy and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Others charged in the indictment include: Donald "Donnie" B. Pearson, 36, of Sand Springs; Jonna Elisa Steele, 37, of Tulsa; Johnny Wesley Sparks, 36, of Tulsa; Izabella Marie Boling, 25, of Broken Arrow; and Nicole Cox, 26, of Mountain Home, Arkansas.

“This case demonstrates how the use of contraband cell phones within prisons fuels violent crime in communities across our state,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My office is committed to working together with our law enforcement partners to thwart the use of contraband cell phones and hold accountable those individuals operating large scale criminal conspiracies from behind prison walls.”

The indictment alleges Deeter used cellular phones to communicate with others outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester beginning in at least January 2021.

Prosecutors allege Deeter while imprisoned directed the purchase and pick up of bulk quantities of methamphetamine from Oklahoma City for distribution in the Tulsa area and northeast Oklahoma.

Deeter used a variety of ways to communicate with others outside prison, including Facebook Messenger, video calls, text messaging and encrypted instant messaging, according to the indictment.

Deeter would accept payment via pre-paid debit cards and cash applications, according to the indictment.

The indictment lists a number of alleged acts Deeter undertook, including a claim he sent a text message to an individual in December that resulted in the death of another person.

In the text message, Deeter directs an unnamed individual to collect a drug debt by stealing their car.

Michael Johnson, 41, was fatally shot Jan. 5 outside his home after returning from a casino, according to Tulsa World archives.

Carl Allen Couch Jr., 36, faces first-degree murder, robbery, as well as weapon and drug charges in Tulsa County District Court in connection with Johnson's death.

The indictment also charges Pearson, who prosecutors say is also a member with the UAB, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm, firearms conspiracy, drug conspiracy and one count of using a cell phone to traffic drugs.

Charges facing the others are as follows:

Steele: one count of firearms conspiracy, one count of drug conspiracy and two counts of using a cell phone to traffic drugs.

Sparks: one count of drug conspiracy and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Boling: one count of firearms conspiracy, one count of drug conspiracy and one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Cox: one count of firearms conspiracy, one count of drug conspiracy, one count of using a cell phone to traffic drugs.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

