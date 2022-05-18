Prison gang member faces federal charges in fatal shooting Dec. 9 in Osage County

A white supremacist prison gang member faces federal indictment in connection with a fatal December shooting that left a tribal member dead in Osage County, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Bennie Frank Withrow IV, 36, of Chelsea faces one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the Dec. 9 slaying of Dustin Tucker, 31.

Withrow is also charged with one count of using a firearm while committing first- or second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the death of Tucker.

Tucker’s body was found Dec. 20 on restricted tribal land in Prue in Osage County, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa. Tucker had been shot multiple times.

The crime was federal jurisdiction because Tucker is a member of the Cherokee Nation and it occurred on land held in federal trust for the benefit of an Osage Nation member, a spokesperson said.

Withrow was ordered jailed pending further court proceedings in his case after he appeared Tuesday via video for his initial arraignment.

Withrow, who sometimes goes by the alias “Lazy Wood,” is currently serving a five-year prison term out of Rogers County after he violated the terms of his probation in a 2011 drug distribution case.

Withrow is a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood white supremacist prison gang, according to the spokesperson. He was among the dozens listed as injured after fights broke out among rival gang members in six Oklahoma prisons in September 2019.

He was last released from prison in May 2021, according to online Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.

Withrow has served time dating back to 2005 for drug-related crimes.

