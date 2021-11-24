Pride street signs vandalized outside Oklahomans for Equality

A vandal is targeting Tulsa's Pride Street.

Those who drive by Fourth and Kenosha might not have even seen the vandalism on the rainbow-emblazoned street signs. After a scrawled black message was seen early Sunday, Oklahomans for Equality got in touch with the city of Tulsa. The signs were replaced within a couple of days.

The message matched one that defaced a different Pride Street sign earlier this month. Within 10 days of the city replacing the graffiti-covered sign, someone came to saw off the replacement.

"This is an act of intimidation and an attempt to scare us out of being who we are," a post from Oklahomans for Equality reads. "We have fought for too long to be able to call this 'Pride Street,' and we will not back down."

Toby Jenkins, executive director of the nonprofit, said the signs are an important way to identify the location of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in downtown Tulsa near Fourth and Kenosha.

"I just hope it's not done again. I hope somebody's paying attention to this," he said Wednesday.

Jenkins said Oklahomans for Equality is "accustomed to vandalism" and was prepared with replacement signs when Pride Street was given its special designation by the city in 2018.