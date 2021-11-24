Pride Street signs vandalized outside Equality Center

A vandal is targeting Tulsa's Pride Street.
Those who drive by Fourth Street and Kenosha Avenue might not have even seen the vandalism on the rainbow-emblazoned street signs. After a scrawled black message was seen early Sunday, Oklahomans for Equality got in touch with the city of Tulsa. The signs were replaced within a few days.
The message matched one that defaced a different Pride Street sign earlier this month. Within 10 days of the city's replacing the graffiti-covered sign, someone sawed off the replacement.
"This is an act of intimidation and an attempt to scare us out of being who we are," a social media post from Oklahomans for Equality reads. "We have fought for too long to be able to call this 'Pride Street,' and we will not back down."
Toby Jenkins, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said the signs are an important way to identify the location of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, which is near Fourth and Kenosha in downtown Tulsa.
"I just hope it's not done again. I hope somebody's paying attention to this," he said Wednesday.
Jenkins said Oklahomans for Equality is "accustomed to vandalism" and was prepared with replacement signs when Pride Street was given its special designation by the city in 2018.
All of the replacements are already gone, according to Jenkins.
Members of Oklahomans for Equality have been stepping up to pledge support to replace the signs. Those who want to contribute can do do at okeq.org/donate; contributions may be earmarked for a specific purpose such as sign replacement, Jenkins said.
"Public dollars are not used to pay for those," he said.
A city of Tulsa spokeswoman said officials are working with police to investigate the vandalism.
Jenkins noted that the Equality Center's windows were shot at in 2017 and that a mural on its building was vandalized in 2019.
"Our people are very good to just respond. We really have no other choice. You can't sit around and feel sorry for yourself," he said.
City councilors have also asked for police involvement, Jenkins said, noting that the vandalism could be considered a violation of the city's hate crimes ordinance.