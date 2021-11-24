Pride Street signs vandalized outside Equality Center

A vandal is targeting Tulsa's Pride Street.

Those who drive by Fourth Street and Kenosha Avenue might not have even seen the vandalism on the rainbow-emblazoned street signs. After a scrawled black message was seen early Sunday, Oklahomans for Equality got in touch with the city of Tulsa. The signs were replaced within a few days.

The message matched one that defaced a different Pride Street sign earlier this month. Within 10 days of the city's replacing the graffiti-covered sign, someone sawed off the replacement.

"This is an act of intimidation and an attempt to scare us out of being who we are," a social media post from Oklahomans for Equality reads. "We have fought for too long to be able to call this 'Pride Street,' and we will not back down."

Toby Jenkins, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said the signs are an important way to identify the location of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, which is near Fourth and Kenosha in downtown Tulsa.

"I just hope it's not done again. I hope somebody's paying attention to this," he said Wednesday.