Pregnant drug abuser can be charged with child neglect, Oklahoma court rules, and so can her supplier

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has agreed for a second time that a mother can be charged with child neglect for illegal drug use during pregnancy.
This time, judges also made clear that a father can be charged, too, for supplying the drugs.
“While the medical community has various labels for the development of a child in the womb, those labels do not guide this Court in the application of our State’s criminal law statutes,” Judge Gary Lumpkin wrote in a specially concurring opinion.
“All persons should take notice that a child in the womb will be protected under Oklahoma law.”