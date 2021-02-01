 Skip to main content
Pregnant drug abuser can be charged with child neglect, Oklahoma court rules, and so can her supplier

Kathryn Juanita Green

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has agreed for a second time that a mother can be charged with child neglect for illegal drug use during pregnancy.

This time, judges also made clear that a father can be charged, too, for supplying the drugs.

“While the medical community has various labels for the development of a child in the womb, those labels do not guide this Court in the application of our State’s criminal law statutes,” Judge Gary Lumpkin wrote in a specially concurring opinion.

“All persons should take notice that a child in the womb will be protected under Oklahoma law.”

