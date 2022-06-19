Power generating company drops McGirt-based challenge to property taxes

A Wagoner County electric power generating company has decided to not seek a judicial ruling regarding whether the county assessor there can levy and assess ad valorem tax on personal property while also within a tribal reservation.

Oneta Power LLC earlier this month dropped its request for a declaratory judgment regarding the impact, if any, of the Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision on county ad valorem taxes for properties within one of the six newly recognized tribal reservations in the state.

The Oneta Power LLC facility, 25142 E. 105th St. in Broken Arrow, is within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

Wagoner County Assessor Sandy Hodges said this week that she was pleased the McGirt ruling request had been dropped.

“We’re just happy they have decided to dismiss that portion of the case,” Hodges said.

In August 2020, the company filed a lawsuit in Wagoner County District Court after Hodges increased its personal property tax valuation nearly 42%.

The Wagoner County Assessor Office advised Oneta Power in March 2020 that the valuation of machinery, equipment and other tangible personal property at its business had increased from $282,021,000 the year before to $399,245,277.

Oneta Power protested the increase. In its lawsuit, the company also asked a judge to decide whether it is legal for Wagoner County government officials to levy property taxes at all, in light of the McGirt decision.

“This raises the legal issue of whether or not the Wagoner County Assessor has lawful jurisdiction to levy and assess ad valorem tax on personal property within the territorial boundaries of the Creek Reservation, including the subject property,” Oneta Power wrote in its lawsuit petition.

The Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation, whose boundaries include most of Tulsa and date to the 1860s.

The ruling meant that the state of Oklahoma did not have the right to prosecute major crimes within the historical boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation when they involved a member of a federally-recognized American tribe.

While subsequent state court rulings have expanded the McGirt decision to include five other tribes, some have suggested the decision could apply to matters beyond major crimes to include civil matters.

After Oneta Power filed its lawsuit, then-Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter joined the case against the power generating company.

A spokesman for Hunter’s office said at the time: “The attorney general’s position in this case is that McGirt doesn’t affect property taxes. State and local entities may tax property on the Creek Reservation just as it has for over a century before the McGirt decision.”

In August 2021, ONETA Power filed a similar lawsuit, this one challenging its 2021 tax levy.

While the tax challenge continues in court, the company has already paid the amount of taxes that are not in dispute, and it has placed the disputed amount in an escrow account.

Hodges said in an interview this week that she anticipates the company will challenge its 2022 personal property tax valuation, too, since it hasn’t changed since it was increased in 2020.

“I really think it was more of an intimidation factor than anything,” referring to Oneta Power’s request for the declaratory judgment.

Asked to elaborate, Hodges said the company was “wanting to use any tactic they could to get me to lower the value” of its property.

Asked to comment on the decision to drop its McGirt question, an attorney representing Oneta Power said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

