Possible explosive device found in car in Broken Arrow; 71st Street closed near Creek Turnpike

Broken Arrow and Tulsa police are investigating a possible explosive device found in a car during a traffic stop near Kenosha (71st) Street and the Creek Turnpike, Broken Arrow police said in a news release.

Police officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have closed 71st Street from 209th East Avenue to the Creek Turnpike and the turnpike's exit and entrance ramps at that location.

Broken Arrow Police Sgt. Chris Walker said an officer stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of East Kenosha Street about 3:45 p.m. The vehicle reportedly had been involved in a shoplifting incident, he said.

The officer then found the suspicious device in the vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that it closed the turnpike ramps at 4:20 p.m.

Broken Arrow police said someone has been detained and that the Tulsa Police Bomb Squad is assisting.