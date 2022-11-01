Police: Victim survived three bullet wounds after shooter unloaded 'full magazine' east of downtown

A victim survived three bullet wounds Tuesday after the shooter "unloaded a full magazine" east of downtown, Tulsa police said.
Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting about noon in the 2300 block of East Third Street and said a man in a hooded sweatshirt had shot multiple rounds from a rifle at a vehicle, police wrote in a news release.
The vehicle went east after the shooting, and the shooter got into another car and also headed east.
Officers caught up with the suspect vehicle when it stopped in a nearby neighborhood, where Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident, the release states.
Police reportedly found a rifle and pistol inside Brown's vehicle and shortly thereafter got a call from a hospital emergency room saying someone had arrived with gunshot wounds to the base of his neck, midback and rear, but none was life-threatening.
Officers found "numerous" cartridge cases at the shooting scene along with bullet holes in a nearby building and vehicle, the release states.
Brown was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling, police said.
He had not been booked into the Tulsa County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online records.
