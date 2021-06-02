Police: Two injured in stabbing at east Tulsa gym during morning workout

Two people were stabbed during a morning workout on Wednesday after an altercation broke out in an east Tulsa gym.
Tulsa Police Lt. Jeanne Pierce said two men were working out at Beyond the Gym, 3202 S. Memorial Drive, about 7 a.m. when one stabbed the other and a gym employee.
All three men ran from the scene. Police later caught up to the suspect; one victim ran next door to Beyond Physical Therapy, and the other ran to a nearby hotel for help. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police said one of the men was stabbed twice in his thigh and the other was stabbed in his thigh and his back.
"We have video surveillance of the altercation," Pierce said. "But we have no audio, so we don't know if anything was said or why this fight started."
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
