A grandmother's report recently brought to light allegations of severe child abuse against a young girl in a Tulsa home and prompted a homicide investigation in the disappearance of her little brother.

Tulsa police announced the arrest of the children's mother and stepfather on Friday after the grandmother called authorities two weeks ago to report "a child that was missing for several years and possibly deceased, along with serious continued sexual abuse to another child," the agency wrote on Facebook.

Camille Lewis and John Miles were arrested on complaints of child abuse by injury and child neglect and booked into the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The grandmother told police her daughter, Lewis, had left her malnourished 13-year-old daughter to live with her last September, and Lewis reportedly said the girl's brother, Lewis' 11-year-old son, was deceased.

The girl reportedly told Child Crisis Unit detectives that Lewis and Miles would lock her and her brother in separate closets for days at a time and beat them with belts and cords. She said the pair would withhold food from them but that Miles would offer her food in exchange for sexual favors. She also said she and her brother were sometimes forced to sleep in a doghouse in the backyard and exercise outside in the cold, according to police.

The girl said the abuse started in November 2020 and ended in September when she went to live with her grandmother, according to police.

The girl reportedly told detectives that one day in March 2021 she heard her mother crying and begging her brother to wake up. She said she was later told her brother had had a seizure and died, adding "they did not take him to the hospital because they did not want to be in trouble," the TPD post states. She reportedly was told by her mother that Miles burned the boy's remains and disposed of the ashes.

Upon her arrest, Lewis reportedly admitted to abusing both children but said her son ran away two years ago and has not been seen since.

Lewis and Miles remain in jail in lieu of $600,000 bond.

Tulsa police detectives are investigating the case. The remains of the brother have not been found, the post states, noting that charges could be amended depending on the outcome of the investigation.

"State law (Title 10A, Section 1-2-101) requires EVERY PERSON who has reason to believe that a child under 18 is a victim of abuse to report the suspicion of abuse immediately to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS)," the post says.

"A report of suspected child abuse is a request for an investigation to gather facts and protect the child from further harm. The person reporting the abuse does not need to prove abuse prior to reporting. Investigation and determination of abuse are the responsibility of DHS, law enforcement, and the judicial system."

Reporting abuse To report child abuse, call 911, the Tulsa Police Child Crisis Unit at 918-586-6050, or the following hotlines: Oklahoma hotline: 800-522-3511 National hotline: 800-422-4453 For more information about reporting child abuse, go to the Tulsa Child Abuse Network website, bit.ly/ReportCAN. Source: Tulsa Police Department

