Police try to identify remains after man's body found alongside Broken Arrow roadway
Police try to identify remains after man's body found alongside Broken Arrow roadway

A young man's body was found on a roadside embankment in west Broken Arrow early Thursday.

Officers found the body of a man described as white and between 20 and 30 years old in the area of 4600 West New Orleans (101st) Street after a caller reported seeing a “man-down" there  about 7:30 a.m. The area is between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue.

Detectives and crime-scene investigators began processing the scene with state Medical Examiner's Office personnel to determine the man's cause of death.

According to a news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department, detectives are trying to identify the man. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call 918-451-8200, Ext. 8820, or Tulsa Crime Stoppers, 918-596-9222, to remain anonymous. Refer to case number 21-8043.

