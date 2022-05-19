Police: Suspect shoots at police officer during pursuit

Two men led Tulsa police officers on a foot pursuit and one reportedly fired shots at an officer Thursday morning.

Officers who were responding to a suspicious activity call around 7 a.m. stopped Demario Morrison and Yitwan Gipson, who matched the description given in the call, on a pedestrian check in the 7600 block of South Quebec Place, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

Both men ran away, which led to a foot pursuit, police said. Morrison fired two shots at a police officer, who then stopped chasing Morrison and took Gipson into custody, police said.

Morrison was subsequently taken into custody. Both men reportedly had pistols; Gipson threw his down shortly before being caught, and officers recovered from Morrison a pistol that reportedly had been stolen in Broken Arrow, police said.

None of the officers involved was injured.

