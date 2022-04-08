Police-shooting trial: Jury expected to be seated mid-week

After a painstaking five days of jury selection, the trial of the man accused of killing a Tulsa police officer is 39 panelists closer to the final round of voir dire — the questioning of potential jurors — but still a couple of court days away from having a jury seated.

The French term — pronounced voy-dyer in Oklahoma, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler joked — means to speak the truth, which is what District Judge Bill LaFortune and counsel attempted to guide 100 random Tulsa County residents to do, first through a 14-page questionnaire and then in four days of individual questioning focusing on their knowledge of the case, opinions of the defendant’s guilt or innocence, beliefs about the death penalty and ability to serve another three or four weeks.

The week was a constant collision of the light-hearted and life-or-death that moved about as slowly as the courthouse elevators. Between chuckles about who would be grateful to have a break from their job or whose spouse would be happy to have them out of the house that long were reminders of what remains at stake and what has been taken.

LaFortune made it a point to apologize to the jurors after they had likely witnessed him, his clerks and the attorneys chit-chatting or cutting up while they sat for hours filling out their surveys.

He encouraged them to disregard the banter, a common stress reliever at the courthouse, and emphasized his and others' understanding of the seriousness of the issue at hand.

"His life is on the line," LaFortune said, motioning to the defendant.

David Ware, 34, was present every day in suit and tie, facing panels of people as attorneys asked them whether they could look at him and truthfully say that, in the case of his conviction, they could give meaningful consideration to all three sentencing options for first-degree murder: life with the possibility of parole, life without parole and death.

Most said yes. Others, who said they’d only or never consider his execution, were excused.

Ware is accused of shooting Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during an overnight traffic stop in east Tulsa in 2020, killing Johnson, 45, and critically wounding Zarkeshan.

Zarkeshan, 26 at the time of the shooting, returned to work after several months of rehabilitation and is expected to testify during the trial.

The incident was not the first time in recent history that Tulsa police have been shot in the line of duty, but it was the first line-of-duty death the department had experienced in 24 years.

The jury pool drew in strangers that spanned cultural, occupational, gender and age divides, and about a quarter said they had never heard about the case.

Some happened to be considerably connected to it; among those excused for cause was the father of a Tulsa Police Department crime scene detective who could be called as a witness in the case. Others had had brushes with the parties throughout their lives but never realized until someone brought it to their attention after the shootings.

One man said his son identified Ware as his high school peer who had once annoyed the man by calling too late. Another recognized Zarkeshan’s father from the news as the man whose children attended a Persian cultural school with his children in their youth.

And a business owner was reminded that Johnson was the then-corporal who briefly visited his office years ago to research the names of suspected copper thieves.

At the time, Johnson was leading an initiative to combat copper wire theft from highway lights that left spans of traffic arteries in the dark. His efforts later led to the strengthening of the Oklahoma Scrap Metal Dealers Act, now named for him.

Spectators who came and went from the courtroom throughout the week included law interns, other practicing attorneys and a retiree turned novelist conducting research for a murder-mystery.

All eyed Ware.

The nerves he showed Monday seemed to melt with each of the questioning sessions. Swiping through scanned copies of the panelists’ survey responses on a tablet devoid of internet connection, he was attentive to the discussion and conferred quietly with his attorneys, Kevin Adams and Robert Gifford, if he had a question or suggestion about a potential juror.

Ware has been segregated in the Tulsa County jail for the past two years, Gifford said, with minimal connection to the outside world. He chalked up his client’s relatively amiable manner to his apparent enjoyment of the human interactions and conversations displayed before him.

“Once we have a jury seated and it starts, I think the gravity will hit him,” Gifford said.

Ware ate sparingly on candy Gifford brought him throughout the week — first Hi-Chews, then Sour Patch Kids and Mike and Ikes. During recesses, he would either sit alone at his counsel table while swirls of conversations whirled around him or be escorted by deputies to an undisclosed holding area. On one such trip, he turned his body away from deputies while waiting for an elevator, gazing out a sunny seventh floor window.

He is also expected to testify during the trial.

Kunzweiler, who is trying the case with Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray, said he thought the jury selection process had made good progress by the end of the week, considering the capital punishment aspect.

Fifty-five first-round qualified jurors are sought to continue into the second round of voir dire, which, instead of the three main topics will touch more on other general aspects of the case.

“It’s been slow, but, I get it; this is probably one of the more publicly profound cases in our community that we’ve had for a long time,” Kunzweiler said. “We’re really grateful for the jurors who have been here. They’ve been very patient.”

About a dozen jurors who remain to be questioned from the first 100 brought in will undergo questioning throughout the day Monday, and a new pool of 50 jurors will be gathered to take the survey and launch into the same process.

From the results of each, Kunzweiler said he hopes to have 55 with whom to begin the second round of questioning sometime Tuesday. The goal is to eventually have 12 jurors seated and three alternates.

“If I can get evidence on on Thursday, I’m going to try,” Kunzweiler said. “If not, we’ll be looking at evidence the following week.”

