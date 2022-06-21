Police select sites for license plate reader cameras

The Tulsa Police Department has identified three parts of the city where it plans to initially use license-plate reader cameras, with installation of the equipment scheduled to be completed in early July.

The neighborhoods are 61st Street and Peoria Avenue in south Tulsa; along East Virgin Street and adjacent neighborhoods in north Tulsa; and approximately 21st Street and Garnett Avenue to 41st Street and Garnett Avenue in east Tulsa.

“We found the three areas of the city that have the most chronic violent crime,” said Capt. Jacob Johnston, who is overseeing the program.

The Police Department announced earlier this year that it is partnering with the National Police Institute and Axon on a study of the effectiveness of license-plate reader technology.

As part of the program, Flock Safety provided TPD with 25 cameras at no cost. The company is also installing the cameras for free. Should the Police Department decide to continue using the technology after the one-year pilot program ends, it will cost $2,500 per camera per year with a one-time $250 installation fee for each camera.

Johnston said that before the camera system goes live, he will meet with officers to train them on how to use the equipment.

“So nobody is going to be able to have access to Flock Safety software without receiving the appropriate training to know how to utilize the system,” he said. “And everyone signs the policy and knows they will be held accountable if they use it in a way that is contrary to what our policy says.”

Johnston said the Police Department, in consultation with its division commanders, followed the crime data to come up with camera placement strategies that worked best for each area.

At the intersection of 61st and Peoria, for example, there will be no cameras.

“But cameras are being deployed in a way where you couldn’t leave the area in a general sense and not go by one,” Johnston said.

The cameras in north Tulsa, on the other hand, will be in a more concentrated geographic area to capture vehicle traffic in and around Seminole Hills Apartments, an area of repeated violent crimes, Johnston said.

The cameras to be installed in east Tulsa will be more spread out than those in north Tulsa, Johnston said, but the goal is the same: to identify vehicles entering and exiting apartment complexes where violent crime rates are high.

“Part of this (initial camera deployment) is doing a little bit of research on the success of them,” he said. “As a department, we don’t want to have just one single approach, because if it doesn’t work, we don’t want to keep doing that.

“One thing I love about a lot of these Flock Safety cameras and any other type of camera system, so many of them, you can move; you can relocate.”

The solar-powered cameras, which are not quite the size of a football but “kind of similar in shape,” will be secured atop 12-foot black poles, Johnston said.

The Flock Safety license-plate readers will eventually be incorporated into the Police Department’s Real Time Information Center, but the technology is different from the live-streaming cameras that will be at the heart of the RTIC.

The license-plate readers are motion-activated cameras that take still images. The images provide law enforcement with license plate information as well as identifying characteristics of the vehicle, such as make, model, color and any distinguishing features.

That information is automatically transmitted to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, which sends a notice to police if the vehicle has been identified as being stolen or used in a crime. The technology is also used to assist police during Amber and Silver alerts.

The Flock System cameras do not track a vehicle’s speed and will not be used to enforce traffic laws, Johnston said. Nor are officers permitted to use the alert from NCIC as the sole probable cause to stop a car.

“It doesn’t do any people recognition, no facial recognition,” Johnston said. “It doesn’t alert us if there is a person walking by. … It does not capture and save that image. It is looking for license plates.

The city’s Real Time Information Center is scheduled to open in City Hall by the middle of next year. It will serve as the hub for a team of at least 18 people — both officers and civilians — to monitor in real time live-streaming video from cameras across the city.

The recently approved fiscal year 2023 budget includes $2.55 million to create the facility, with additional funding for personnel. Initially, the RTIC is expected to have as many as 50 cameras that will pan, tilt and zoom.

“They are going to be more consistent with what you would see as an outdoor surveillance camera,” Johnston said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and Police Chief Wendell Franklin have said the city is behind the times when it comes to the use of video technology to solve crimes. They’ve also stressed its importance as a "force multiplier" at a time when the Police Department is down more than 100 officers from its authorized strength.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has entered into its own agreement to participate in the license-plate reader pilot program. Its Flock Safety cameras will be installed in unincorporated parts of the county.

