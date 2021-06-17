Police seeking driver in fatal 21st Street crash that sent engine hurtling toward pedestrian

A Tulsa man was charged with manslaughter this week after allegedly causing a crash on a city street so violent it killed a Sand Springs woman and sent an engine hurtling toward a pedestrian.
James Cato, 33, also faces charges driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving, among other traffic infractions, in the June 2 crash that killed Linda Dilley in midtown.
Cato and his passenger were released from the hospital after treatment for injuries sustained in the crash. Police are now seeking Cato for his arrest and hope to talk to his passenger for additional information.
The sound of the impact about 11:30 a.m. that Wednesday wrenched nearby residents from their homes and drew a small crowd to the front of a tire shop along 21st Street just west of Memorial Drive.
Dilley was driving her compact SUV east on the road when Cato reportedly lost control of his speeding westbound vehicle, also a sport utility vehicle, and crossed left-of-center, striking the front of Dilley's vehicle at an angle.
Dilley, 52, was likely killed on impact, and Cato was extricated and taken to a hospital along with his female passenger. None involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts, police have said.
Surveillance cameras of nearby businesses captured the entirety of the crash, and Tulsa Police Traffic Lt. James Peters said the footage shows Cato's car beginning to rotate as it crosses the center line.
The force of the impact then spun Cato's vehicle so violently its engine was ripped from its place and thrown, coming to rest about 86 feet — or more than five car-lengths — from the point of impact.
Peters said it's fortunate the engine didn't hit another car or pedestrian. A man was walking on a sidewalk along the road when the crash occurred.
"He didn’t hang around to talk to us, but he literally runs as the engine is bouncing toward him down the street," Peters said of the man pictured in the surveillance footage.
The wreckage was unlike anything many first responders and witnesses had ever seen. Car parts created a debris field scattered throughout the road’s four lanes.
Newer cars are engineered to have crumple zones and "basically fall apart" to protect their more precious human cargo in a crash, Peters said, but to let loose an engine flying through the air?
"I've never seen that," Peters said.
Cato was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva.
Traffic investigators originally estimated his speed at more than 90 mph on the 40 mph stretch based on evidence at the scene. The crash data recorder retrieved from his vehicle places his top speed at 75 mph one second before the crash, with his accelerator pedal pressed almost to the floor two seconds prior to the impact and no braking recorded for five seconds before, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Cato and his passenger both survived with some facial injuries and possibly broken bones in their legs, Peters said. In a preliminary conversation with an officer at the hospital, Cato reportedly said he had smoked marijuana 30 minutes to 1 hour before the crash.
"(Cato) stated he did not recall anything just prior and during the collision," the affidavit reads.
Investigators obtained a warrant for Cato's blood samples from the hospital, and they are being processed to determine what intoxicants, if any, might've been in his system.
Peters said investigators still don't know what could've caused Cato to drive at such speeds on a city street. They know he left a hotel just prior and are curious to find out what happened there, Peters said, for marijuana is not typically a drug that would cause someone to drive at high speeds.
Peters said he wasn't sure what the relationship was between Cato and his passenger, but online court records show the woman had filed for an emergency protective order. It had not yet been served against Cato; the two were due for a hearing on the filing about an hour before the crash.
If arrested, Cato will be held on charges of first-degree manslaughter, DUI-drugs, reckless driving, failure to keep to right and driving without a driver's license.
He is also wanted on burglary, weapons and domestic assault charges in a case filed two days after the crash. The victim of the alleged March attack has the same initials of the passenger who was in Cato's vehicle during the June crash. She is described in that case as Cato's ex-girlfriend.
Cato has previously been convicted of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance and served time in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and on probation from 2009 to 2017.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.