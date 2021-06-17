Police seeking driver in fatal 21st Street crash that sent engine hurtling toward pedestrian

Surveillance cameras of nearby businesses captured the entirety of the crash, and Tulsa Police Traffic Lt. James Peters said the footage shows Cato's car beginning to rotate as it crosses the center line.

The force of the impact then spun Cato's vehicle so violently its engine was ripped from its place and thrown, coming to rest about 86 feet — or more than five car-lengths — from the point of impact.

Peters said it's fortunate the engine didn't hit another car or pedestrian. A man was walking on a sidewalk along the road when the crash occurred.

"He didn’t hang around to talk to us, but he literally runs as the engine is bouncing toward him down the street," Peters said of the man pictured in the surveillance footage.

The wreckage was unlike anything many first responders and witnesses had ever seen. Car parts created a debris field scattered throughout the road’s four lanes.

Newer cars are engineered to have crumple zones and "basically fall apart" to protect their more precious human cargo in a crash, Peters said, but to let loose an engine flying through the air?

"I've never seen that," Peters said.

Cato was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva.