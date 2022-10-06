Police seek suspects in road rage attack with machete

Tulsa police are seeking suspects in an early Thursday road rage attack involving motorcyclists who reportedly injured a man with a machete in a confrontation along Interstate 244.

Officers responded around 7:15 a.m. to the scene on I-244 near Harvard, where a man was found with severe injuries from a machete, according to Tulsa police.

The man, who had been driving a pickup on the interstate, told officers he had pulled off along with three male suspects on sport motorcycles before the argument turned physical.

Police said the primary suspect had a female passenger with him.

Those with information are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.