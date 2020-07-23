Tulsa police are investigating after a party reportedly turned into a large fight and a shooting early Thursday. 

Officers reportedly responded to a trouble unknown call about 1:25 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 37th Place. Initial reports indicated it was a party with about 200 people, but the call escalated into shots fired and eventually a reported shooting. 

One older juvenile male was reportedly shot in the forearm, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening. 

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white SUV. Police did not give a more specific description in a news release, but the vehicle will reportedly have front-end damage after going through a fence fleeing the scene. 

