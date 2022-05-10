 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police seek suspect information after man fatally stabbed Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0

A man who was stabbed in east Tulsa on Monday night has died from his injuries.

Police who responded to a report of an automobile collision with injuries in the 6500 block of East Admiral Place about 11 p.m. discovered that a stabbing had actually occurred, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The victim, Richard Bonat, 64, was taken to a hospital but died due to his injuries. No information on the assailant was available, police said Tuesday, as they had not found any witnesses.

Anyone who was near the intersection of Admiral and Sheridan Road between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday and who has any information is asked to contact the police.

Bonat's death was the 29th homicide in the city this year, police said.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert