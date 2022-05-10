Police seek suspect information after man fatally stabbed Monday night

A man who was stabbed in east Tulsa on Monday night has died from his injuries.

Police who responded to a report of an automobile collision with injuries in the 6500 block of East Admiral Place about 11 p.m. discovered that a stabbing had actually occurred, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The victim, Richard Bonat, 64, was taken to a hospital but died due to his injuries. No information on the assailant was available, police said Tuesday, as they had not found any witnesses.

Anyone who was near the intersection of Admiral and Sheridan Road between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday and who has any information is asked to contact the police.

Bonat's death was the 29th homicide in the city this year, police said.

