Police seek suspect facing murder charge after north Tulsa shooting

Prosecutors filed first-degree murder and other charges Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in north Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.

Michael D. Marshall, 56, is wanted on one count each of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, shooting into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after felony convictions.

Marshall is accused of fatally shooting Tully Clark, 44, and wounding another man about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Norwood Avenue, near Pine Street and Sheridan Road.

Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said the shooting, which became Tulsa's 63rd homicide of 2020, was preceded by a dispute between neighbors.

Two marijuana plants were stolen from the backyard of one of the homes earlier in the day, and a relative of that home's resident, along with three of his friends, including Marshall, confronted a neighbor about it outside, a probable cause affidavit states.

The neighbor told the group he didn't steal the plants, and the second shooting victim told police he walked out of the neighbor's home about that time and stood on the porch with his hand behind his back, implying that he had a gun.