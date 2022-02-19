 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek shooter, ID man found dead in apartment parking lot near I-244, Arkansas River
Police seek shooter, ID man found dead in apartment parking lot near I-244, Arkansas River

Tulsa police are seeking the shooter in the city's 12th homicide of the year after a man was found dead in an apartment parking lot late Friday near Interstate 244 and the Arkansas River.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a shots-fired call from the 1500 block of Southwest Boulevard, according to Sgt. Darren Froemming.

According to the detective working the case Saturday, a man identified as Anthony Washington was found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot at Waterside Apartments. Froemming said Washington had been approached by a subject in the parking lot where he was fatally shot.

Froemming said early Saturday afternoon that Washington's family has been notified but that no further details are being released at this time.

