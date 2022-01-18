 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek shooter after man killed near 61st and Peoria on Monday
Police work at the Villas at Hope Valley apartment complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, where a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon.

 Jacob Factor, Tulsa World

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, police said.

Police were called about 3:45 p.m. to the Villas at Hope Valley apartment complex, where shots had been fired, and they found a man in his 20s or 30s on the ground with gunshot wounds, Tulsa Police Sgt. Robert Bryan said.

Tulsa firefighters and EMSA personnel were already treating the man, who had “a little bit of vitals still detectable,” but he was pronounced dead after he arrived at a hospital, Bryan said.

The man was shot at least once and likely was shot in the torso, but witnesses heard at least five or six shots, he said.

Bryan said they do have a male person of interest but that little is known about him. With the amount of foot traffic in the area, it’s hard to pinpoint someone with only a few details, he said.

He said police think the man still could be armed and dangerous, though.

This is Tulsa’s fourth homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

