Police seek shooter after man found dead in north Tulsa home

Police are investigating Tulsa's 67th homicide of the year after a man was shot in his north Tulsa home overnight Wednesday.
After midnight Thursday, officers received call from the 200 block of East 52nd Place where a male victim was found fatally wounded.
According to a Tulsa Police social media post, officers are canvassing the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
