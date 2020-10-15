 Skip to main content
Police seek shooter after man found dead in north Tulsa home

Police are investigating Tulsa's 67th homicide of the year after a man was shot in his north Tulsa home overnight Wednesday.

After midnight Thursday, officers received call from the 200 block of East 52nd Place where a male victim was found fatally wounded.

According to a Tulsa Police social media post, officers are canvassing the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

