Police seek man who fled officers after his mother found dead in home near 61st and Peoria

Police are searching for a man who fled officers investigating the city's 43rd homicide after the man's mother was found dead in her home.

Officers received a call about 7:30 p.m. Saturday about a dead body and responded to the victim's home in the 5800 block of South Rockford Avenue near 61st and Peoria.

Carol Longacre, 69, was found dead in the bathtub of the house; her car was reportedly missing, according to a Tulsa police news release early Thursday.

Officers later attempted to make contact with the victim's son, Tommy Carmichel, 46, in the Berryhill area. He was supposed to have been at his mother's house that day, according to investigators. When officers found him, Carmichel fled, initiating a police pursuit that ended near Chandler Park at 6500 W. 21st St. Carmichel reportedly fled on foot into nearby woods and had not been located as of early Thursday morning.

Carmichel is considered a person of interest in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.