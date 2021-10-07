Police seek man who fled after his mother was found dead in home near 61st and Peoria

Police are searching for a man who fled from officers investigating the city’s 43rd homicide after the man’s mother was found dead in her home.

Officers received a call about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about a dead body and responded to the victim’s home in the 5800 block of South Rockford Avenue, near Peoria Avenue.

Carol Longacre, 69, was found dead in the bathtub, and her car was missing, according to a Tulsa police news release early Thursday.

Officers later attempted to contact the victim’s son, Tommy Carmichel, 46, in the Berryhill area. He was supposed to have been at his mother’s house that day, according to investigators. When officers found him, Carmichel fled, initiating a police pursuit that ended near Chandler Park at 6500 W. 21st St.

Carmichel fled on foot into a wooded area and had not been located as of early Thursday evening, police said.

Carmichel is considered a person of interest in his mother’s homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.