Police seek man accused of lewd molestation in Rogers County

Claremore police are asking the public for help as they search for a Catoosa man charged in Rogers County with lewd molestation.

Columbus Adams, 37, is 5-foot-10, about 240 pounds with tattoos on both arms, according to a news release. He is reportedly a plumber and may frequent homes in Claremore and Tulsa, police said.

The news release asks that anyone with information or has seen Adams or his blue 2017 Nissan Maxima, Oklahoma license plate LHV451, call 918-283-8255 or email investigations@claremorecity.com.