Police seek man accused in drive-by shooting at east Tulsa apartment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A warrant was issued Tuesday in relation to an east Tulsa drive-by shooting that left a man wounded last week.

Champ Edward Glenn Lawrence, 26, is accused of shooting a man who was walking along a sidewalk in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South 107th East Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.

The victim had gone to a convenience store to pick up a soft drink for his father, police learned. He lost a kidney in the shooting, but he is expected to live, according to court records.

Witnesses told police two shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, and it slowly drove from the scene after the victim fell to the ground.

Lawrence was identified from social media and vehicle records, his warrant states.

He's also wanted on a conjoint robbery charge, according to court documents.

His aliases include Action Lawrence and Kane Lawrence.