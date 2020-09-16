 Skip to main content
Police seek man accused in drive-by shooting at east Tulsa apartment

Police seek man accused in drive-by shooting at east Tulsa apartment

091120-tul-nws-shooting-p1 (copy)

Tulsa police cars block a street into an apartment complex near Skelly Drive and 107th East Avenue after a man was shot on a sidewalk there the evening of Sept. 10, 2020.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A warrant was issued Tuesday in relation to an east Tulsa drive-by shooting that left a man wounded last week

Champ Edward Glenn Lawrence, 26, is accused of shooting a man who was walking along a sidewalk in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South 107th East Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. 

The victim had gone to a convenience store to pick up a soft drink for his father, police learned. He lost a kidney in the shooting, but he is expected to live, according to court records. 

Witnesses told police two shots were fired from the suspect vehicle, and it slowly drove from the scene after the victim fell to the ground. 

Lawrence was identified from social media and vehicle records, his warrant states. 

He's also wanted on a conjoint robbery charge, according to court documents.

His aliases include Action Lawrence and Kane Lawrence. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

