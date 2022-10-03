Police seek juvenile shooting suspects after robbery early Monday

Police are seeking two juvenile suspects after a victim was robbed and shot in the foot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday.
Officers responded after 5 a.m. Monday to 3200 E. Admiral Place, where a male victim was found with gunshot wound to the foot. Police said a crime scene included several bullet casings and a blood trail.
The suspects were described only as juvenile males, who stole items from the victim before shooting. The suspects have not been located, police said in a news release early Monday.