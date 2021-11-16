Police seek info after 22-year-old woman shot dead while driving

Police are trying to develop more information after a 22-year-old woman was fatally shot while driving in north Tulsa.

Residents in the area of the 4000 block of North Elgin Avenue told officers they heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle crash into a fence. The driver who died at the scene was later identified as Shermiya Breed.

Officers said it appeared she was shot while behind the wheel but was able to drive about another block before crashing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.