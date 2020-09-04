 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek homicide suspect after man killed in downtown Tulsa bus station assault

Police seek homicide suspect after man killed in downtown Tulsa bus station assault

Only $5 for 5 months
090520-tul-nws-hom55-p1

Tulsa police are seeking to identify this man, who is thought to be the person who assaulted a man and left him to die at the downtown Tulsa Transit bus station on Thursday.

 Courtesy

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who apparently left another to die following an assault at the downtown Tulsa Transit bus station. 

Investigators released a picture of the man Friday afternoon. 

Officers were called to the bus terminal, at 319 S. Denver Ave., about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of an assault, and they found Barry Harrell, 66, unconscious. He later died from his injuries at a hospital. 

The assailant reportedly punched Harrell once, and he hit his head on the pavement when he fell, a police news release states. The assailant then walked north on Denver. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Harrell is the city's 55th homicide victim this year. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News