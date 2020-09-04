Police seek homicide suspect after man killed in downtown Tulsa bus station assault

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who apparently left another to die following an assault at the downtown Tulsa Transit bus station.

Investigators released a picture of the man Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the bus terminal, at 319 S. Denver Ave., about 8:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of an assault, and they found Barry Harrell, 66, unconscious. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

The assailant reportedly punched Harrell once, and he hit his head on the pavement when he fell, a police news release states. The assailant then walked north on Denver.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

Harrell is the city's 55th homicide victim this year.

