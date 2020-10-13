Police seek help identifying those who painted 'BLM' in front of Tulsa City Hall

The city considers the act malicious injury to property.

Yellow paint, mostly in the form of smeared handprints, was also left on City Hall’s columns, a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office said.

“Vandalism of public property is not a peaceful protest,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement to the Tulsa World. “It is a criminal act. We will pursue legal action against those who damaged this city street and City Hall, with the expectation that they pay for repairs rather than the citizens of Tulsa.”

Malicious injury to property is punishable by civil action and can be categorized as a misdemeanor or felony based on whether property damage exceeds $1,000. It’s also a felony if a defendant has two or more similar prior convictions.

Neither the city nor the Police Department provided an estimated cost of damage Monday afternoon.

Officers arrested three people at the scene Saturday, and less than two hours after the paint was on the street, city crews washed it away.

Jess Eddy and James Lease were booked into the municipal jail on obstruction complaints after refusing officers’ commands to get out of the street, and Leigh Johnson was arrested on complaints of malicious injury to property, jay-walking and resisting arrest.