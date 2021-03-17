Police seek driver after fatal hit-and-run near south Tulsa school

Police are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run near a south Tulsa elementary school early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of South 73rd East Avenue, near Grissom Elementary School, around 12:30 a.m. after a caller reported that a man was lying face down in the grass there.

They believe that the elderly man had been dead about an hour, police reported. An initial investigation indicates that he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene, police said.

The victim's name had not been released by Wednesday evening.