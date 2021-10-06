Police seek driver after fatal hit-and-run at Admiral and Yale

Police are seeking a driver who left the scene of a collision that resulted in a fatality Tuesday night in north Tulsa.

Officers responded about 9:15 p.m. to the report of a collision at 1700 E. Admiral Blvd., according to a news release.

The collision reported in a fatality hit and run, police said, and the other driver fled the scene on foot.

Officers say they are searching for 27-year-old Cody Carrell in connection to the fatal collision. Carrell is described as a white man of average build with brown hair.