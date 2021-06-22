Police seek assailant after man found on floor of north Tulsa store dies of injuries

A man died Monday after he was injured in an assault two days earlier at a north Tulsa retail store, and police are searching for his assailant.

Officers found Antwan Anderson, 49, bruised on the floor of the Dollar Tree at 4523 N. Peoria Ave. about 4:50 p.m. Saturday after responding to an assault call, Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Anderson was taken to a hospital and later died of a brain bleed.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Corey Roshad Durant, 39, in connection with Anderson’s death, police said in a news release.

Durant is charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Durant is alleged to have punched Anderson a couple of times, Watkins said.

Court documents state that Durant committed assault and battery, a misdemeanor, on Anderson, which led to Anderson’s death.

It was unclear whether the two knew each other or what precipitated the attack.