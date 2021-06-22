 Skip to main content
Police seek assailant after man found on floor of north Tulsa store dies of injuries
  • Updated
Police said a man died from his injuries after being assaulted at the Dollar Tree store at this location.

A man died Monday after he was injured in an assault two days earlier at a north Tulsa retail store, and police are searching for his assailant.

Officers found Antwan Anderson, 49, bruised on the floor of the Dollar Tree at 4523 N. Peoria Ave. about 4:50 p.m. Saturday after responding to an assault call, Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Anderson was taken to a hospital and later died of a brain bleed.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Corey Roshad Durant, 39, in connection with Anderson’s death, police said in a news release.

Durant is charged in Tulsa County District Court with first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Durant is alleged to have punched Anderson a couple of times, Watkins said.

Court documents state that Durant committed assault and battery, a misdemeanor, on Anderson, which led to Anderson’s death.

It was unclear whether the two knew each other or what precipitated the attack.

Anyone with information about Durant’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

