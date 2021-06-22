 Skip to main content
Police seek assailant after man found on floor of north Tulsa store dies of brain bleed
  • Updated
DollarTree map.JPG

Police said a man died from his injuries after being found bruised on the floor of this north Tulsa dollar store. Google Maps 

A man died Monday after he was injured in an assault two days prior at a north Tulsa retailer, and police are searching for his assailant.  

Officers found Antwan Anderson, 49, bruised on the floor of the Dollar Tree, 4523 N. Peoria Ave., about 4:50 p.m. Saturday after responding to an assault call, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. 

Anderson was taken to a hospital and later died of a brain bleed. 

Investigators are searching for an assailant who punched Anderson a couple of times, Watkins said. It was unclear whether the two knew each other or what precipitated the attack. 

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

