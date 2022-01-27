Police seek armed man after home invasion east of downtown Tulsa early Thursday

Tulsa police are seeking a man who possibly stalked a woman while she was warming up her car and then forced his way into her home east of downtown.

The woman reported going outside her residence about 7 a.m. Thursday to start her car and allow it to warm up while locked, Tulsa Police Sgt. Brett Bilyeu said in a news release. She told officers that, once she got to the front door, a man with a gun forced his way inside and demanded money.

The man might have been deterred when the family's dog began to bark, according to the release. The man reportedly hit the dog with the butt of his gun before fleeing. Whether he actually stole any money is unclear.

The woman described the assailant as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-10 with a thin build, and wearing all black clothing, including a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous.