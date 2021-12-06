Police seek additional victims of sexual assault suspect, person of interest

A man already charged with robbery and kidnapping is a person of interest in several sexual assault cases, leading police to believe he could be linked to additional, unreported crimes.
James Fernando Townes was released from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody in November 2020 and moved to the Tulsa area in the late spring, Tulsa police wrote in a news release.
The 59-year-old had served time since his 20s for Payne County and Tulsa County convictions for rape, forcible sodomy, burglary, larceny and trafficking in illegal drugs, according to online DOC records. A search of his name in Oklahoma's Sex Offender Registry found no records.
Townes is currently in custody at the Tulsa County jail on charges in two felony cases that occurred in mid-September. The first was an armed robbery at a convenience store near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, and the second was a kidnapping.
A woman told police Townes picked her up while she was walking and that when she tried to get out of his vehicle a few minutes later, he pulled out a pistol to keep her from leaving. She reportedly was able to get out of the vehicle after a struggle, and Townes was later arrested during a traffic stop at which officers recovered a pistol.
Townes has been in the jail since that arrest, charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and a few traffic infractions.
Police say he is also a person of interest in several sexual assault allegations predating the robbery and kidnapping cases, according to the release.
A woman reported that Townes raped her and threatened her in his home at the Abbey Road apartments near 41st Street and Peoria Avenue on Sept. 3, and another woman reported that Townes raped her also in his apartment on Sept. 8. A third victim told police Townes assaulted her and attempted to rape her in his apartment the next day but that she escaped.
On Sept. 12, Townes is alleged to have assaulted one victim and attempted to victimize another at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4404 S. Peoria Ave.
He reportedly approached one woman and attempted to talk to her, allegedly groping her when she ignored him and tried to walk away. The assault reportedly was caught on surveillance video, and potential charges have been submitted to prosecutors for consideration, the release states.
The second woman told police Townes got into her vehicle at the store and threatened to hurt her if she didn't go with him to his nearby apartment. The woman drove to the front of the store, instead, and yelled for help, and she said Townes got out of her vehicle.
Police investigators are asking potential victims or anyone with additional information on cases involving Townes to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 918-596-9168.