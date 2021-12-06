Police seek additional victims of sexual assault series suspect, person of interest

A man already charged with robbery and kidnapping in Tulsa County District Court has been developed as a person of interest in several sexual assault cases, leading police to believe he could be linked to additional, unreported crimes.
James Fernando Townes was released from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody in November 2020 and moved to the Tulsa area in late spring this year, Tulsa police wrote in a news release.
The 59-year-old had served time since his 20s for Payne and Tulsa County convictions of rape, forcible sodomy, burglary, larceny and trafficking in illegal drugs, according to online DOC records. A search of his name in Oklahoma's Sex Offender Registry upturned no records.
Townes is currently in custody at the Tulsa County jail charged in two felony cases that occurred in mid-September. The first was an armed robbery at a convenience store near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, and the second was a kidnapping.
A woman told police Townes picked her up while she was walking, and when she tried to exit his vehicle a few minutes later, he allegedly pulled out a pistol to keep her from leaving. The victim was reportedly able to get out of the vehicle after a struggle and Townes was later arrested during a traffic stop where officers recovered the pistol.
Townes has been in the jail since that arrest charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and a few traffic infractions.
Police have also developed him as a person of interest in several sexual assault allegations predating the alleged robbery and kidnapping cases, according to the release.
A woman reported Townes raped her and threatened her in his unit at the Abbey Road Apartments near 41st Street and Peoria Avenue on Sept. 3, and another woman reported Townes raped her also in his apartment on Sept. 8. A third victim told police Townes assaulted her and attempted to rape her in his apartment the next day, but she escaped.
On Sept. 12, Townes reportedly assaulted one victim and attempted to victimize another at a Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4404 S. Peoria Ave.
Townes reportedly approached one woman and attempted to talk to her, allegedly groping her when she ignored him and tried to walk away. The assault was reportedly caught on surveillance video and potential charges have been submitted to prosecutors for consideration, the release states.
The second woman told police Townes got into her vehicle at the store and threatened to hurt her if she didn't go with him to his nearby apartment. The woman drove to the front of the store instead and yelled for help, during which Townes got out of her vehicle.
Tulsa Police investigators are asking potential victims or anyone with additional information on cases involving Townes to call the department's Special Victims Unit at 918-596-9168.