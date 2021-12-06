Police seek additional victims of sexual assault series suspect, person of interest

Townes has been in the jail since that arrest charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and a few traffic infractions.

Police have also developed him as a person of interest in several sexual assault allegations predating the alleged robbery and kidnapping cases, according to the release.

A woman reported Townes raped her and threatened her in his unit at the Abbey Road Apartments near 41st Street and Peoria Avenue on Sept. 3, and another woman reported Townes raped her also in his apartment on Sept. 8. A third victim told police Townes assaulted her and attempted to rape her in his apartment the next day, but she escaped.

On Sept. 12, Townes reportedly assaulted one victim and attempted to victimize another at a Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4404 S. Peoria Ave.

Townes reportedly approached one woman and attempted to talk to her, allegedly groping her when she ignored him and tried to walk away. The assault was reportedly caught on surveillance video and potential charges have been submitted to prosecutors for consideration, the release states.