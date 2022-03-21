Police searching for pellet gun shooters who targeted KJRH reporter as part of TikTok challenge

Tulsa police are asking for help identifying a group of "nefarious characters" who have been targeting random people, including a KJRH reporter, and shooting them with pellet guns.

Police said in a Facebook post that several people driving a Nissan sedan with a moonroof and a dent on its back passenger side were responsible for a number of pellet gun shootings downtown on March 17, seemingly related to a TikTok trend.

Video provided by the Tulsa Police Department shows a group of people sitting at the outdoor seating area of a bar at Boston Avenue and Reconciliation Way being targeted by the shooters.

Katie Keleher, a reporter for KJRH, said in a Twitter post that she was hit with a pellet gun about five times in downtown Tulsa while preparing for her 10 p.m. newscast live shot.

"Thankfully, the puffy jacket I was wearing softened the blow," she said. "If not for that, I would probably have bruises all over my back. It was an incredibly terrifying and traumatizing moment. I was just doing my job."

The photographer working with Keleher was not hit, but she did catch the shooting on camera, the video of which was also shared by the police in an effort to identify the shooters.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS; callers may remain anonymous. Reference case 2022-012105.

"If you witness one of these incidents happening, please call 911 immediately," police said.

These pellet gun attacks are reportedly unrelated to “splatter balls” attacks at the intersection of 41st Street and Yale Avenue on Thursday evening, police said, but they are part of the same TikTok challenge.

The shooters in those attacks have been apprehended, police said.