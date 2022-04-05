Police search for suspects after two east Tulsa carjackings within an hour

Police are searching for the suspects in two carjackings that occurred within an hour of each other about two miles apart.

Around midnight Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery in the 1600 block of South 128th East Avenue. The victim told officers he was coming home with his wife and was confronted by two light-skinned Black or Hispanic men. One of the men pulled out a gun and stole their 2007 Ford Edge, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

One hour later another armed robbery occurred near 3000 S. 132nd East Ave. The robbers' description was the same. They approached the victim as he was going into a residence, pulled out a handgun and took his 2010 black Mercedes sedan, according to police.

The Ford was found abandoned in front of the second victim’s address when officers arrived. The tag on the Mercedes is KHP-298, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

