Police search for suspect after man dies following south Tulsa shooting

Police are investigating after a reported fatal shooting early Saturday in south Tulsa.

Officers were called about 3 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Peoria Avenue after reports that someone had been shot, Capt. Malcolm Wightman said.

At the location, police discovered a man had been shot once. The unidentified victim was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Wightman said.

Detectives did not provide a description of the possible gunman involved.

The death is Tulsa’s 67th reported homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.