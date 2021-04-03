Police search for person accused of stabbing man, attacking woman with bleach outside Tulsa Walmart

Tulsa police are searching for a person who reportedly stabbed a man in the chest and doused bleach on a woman during an altercation outside a Walmart late Friday.

About 9:46 p.m., three people were fighting with shopping carts, knives and bleach at the Walmart at 207 S. Memorial Dr., police said.

The alleged attacker, police said, poured bleach on a woman before a man with her chased down the suspect with a shopping cart and was stabbed in the chest.

Both victims altered the store's security for assistance and reported that the man who attacked them was their cousin, a police report said.

Investigators indicated that the male victim is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital. The woman suffered minor chemical burns.

Police have yet to officially identify the suspect involved.